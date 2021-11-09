MARKET NEWS

English
Over 2.38 crore ITRs for FY21 filed: I-T department

Of this, over 1.68 crore income tax returns (ITRs) have been been processed, while refunds have been issued in more than 64 lakh cases.

Moneycontrol News
November 09, 2021 / 02:51 PM IST
Over 2.38 crore income tax returns have been filed for 2020-21 fiscal so far, the I-T department said on Tuesday.

Of this, over 1.68 crore income tax returns (ITRs) have been been processed, while refunds have been issued in more than 64 lakh cases.

The Income Tax e-filing portal has received more than 2.38 crore ITRs for AY 2021-22, the I-T department tweeted. It also urged taxpayers to file their ITRs for 2020-21 fiscal on the e-filing portal quickly.

It also urged taxpayers to file their ITRs for 2020-21 fiscal on the e-filing portal quickly. The government has extended the due date for filing ITRs for 2020-21 fiscal twice. For individual taxpayer the last date is December 31.

(With PTI inputs)
Tags: #Economy #income tax returns #India #IT department #ITR
first published: Nov 9, 2021 02:52 pm

