Odisha govt hikes DA by 3%; to benefit 7.5 lakh employees, pensioners

The government also decided to pay 30 percent of the arrears of employees on the Seventh Pay Commission.

PTI
December 31, 2021 / 08:17 PM IST
Representative image

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced on Friday increasing the Dearness Allowance (DA) of government employees and pensioners by 3 percent. The decision would benefit 7.5 lakh Odisha government employees and pensioners, as per the Chief Minister's Office.

The government also decided to pay 30 percent of the arrears of employees on the Seventh Pay Commission. Earlier, they received 50 per cent of the arrears of their increased pay from January 2016 to August 2017. It will benefit 6 lakh government employees in the state.

ALSO READ: DA hike | Salary may increase up to Rs 20,000 early next year

Following the hike, the government employees will now get 31 per cent DA. The hike will be effective from July 1, 2021.
PTI
first published: Dec 31, 2021 08:17 pm

