    No weight to Class 12 board marks, common entrance mandatory for UG admission at central universities: UGC

    The CUET will reduce multiplicity, and provide a common platform to get admission in all universities and colleges across the country.

    Prashant K Nanda
    New Delhi / March 21, 2022 / 04:50 PM IST
    Representative Image

    There will be no weightage of class 12 board marks in admission to undergraduate courses at central universities including Delhi University from the 2022-23 academic session, the university grants commission said on March 21.

    India’s education regulator will conduct a common university entrance test (CUET) from the upcoming academic year for millions of college aspirants, and it will be mandatory for admission to all undergraduate courses at the central universities in the country.

    “We believe that as envisaged in the national education policy (NEP), the CUET will provide a common platform to get admission in all universities and colleges across the country. The CUET should provide equal opportunities to candidates,” UGC chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar.

    “This is basically to reduce the burden on the students and the universities and the colleges and in fact the entire education system,” Kumar claimed.

    This will be done in 13 languages including Hindi, English, and Urdu, which will curb dependence on class 12 board marks in selection in undergraduate courses from 2022-23 academic year, the UGC said.

    Kumar said the CUET is expected to reduce the financial burden on parents and students as students do not have to write multiple entrance tests for admission in UG and PG programs. This is one of the most important reforms as part of the NEP 2020, the UGC chairman said.

    To be sure, the CUET will be conducted for both UG and PG streams. The CUET for post-graduation level is not mandatory at least in 2022-23 even for the central universities.

    The CUET for UG is mandatory for all the central universities including Delhi University, Hyderabad University, Allahabad University, Benaras Hindu University, Aligarh Muslim University, and the Central University of Kerala among others.

    State-run universities, deemed universities and private varsities can use CUET as their selection test for admission at the UG level on a voluntary basis.
    Prashant K Nanda is an Associate Editor at Moneycontrol .
    Tags: #Class 12 board Exam #common university entrance test #CUET #Delhi University #education #higher education #UGC #university admission
    first published: Mar 21, 2022 04:39 pm
