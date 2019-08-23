App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Aug 23, 2019 06:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

No more FPI surcharge, end of tax terrorism, GST refunds - Key highlights from Nirmala Sitharaman's stimulus package

Expressing optimism about the state of economy, Sitharaman said India's growth still much higher than global growth.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In a bid to allay growing concerns of investors and corporate houses, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on August 23 announced a string of measures to revive a flagging economy.

As expected, the enhanced surcharge on FPIs has been withdrawn. The government has also decided to withdraw enhanced surcharge levied on long and short-term capital gains.

She also said that CSR violations will not be treated as a criminal offence. MCA will review sections in Companies Act on CSR violations.

Close

For startups and their investors, angel tax provision has been withdrawn. Also, banks will issue improved one-time settlement plan for MSMEs, Sitharaman informed.

related news

She said that banks have decided to launch repo-rate linked products and there will be online tracking of loan applications of home and auto loans.

On the issue of pending GST refunds for MSMEs, she said that they will be paid within 30 days and in future, all GST refund matters will be resolved within 60 days.

NFBCs will now be able to use Aadhaar-authenticated KYCs to simplify the taking up of credit, she added.

"I want to assure that we are responsive to changes in the economy. Reforms is a continuous process for this government. Now, faster approvals are being given for mergers and acquisitions. GST filing will also be simplified further with fewer forms and will meet GSTN officials to remove further glitches in GST filing process," she told reporters.

Expressing optimism about the country's state of economy, Sitharaman said India's growth still much higher than global growth.

"US, Germany are seeing inverted yield curves, indicating lower growth," she said.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 23, 2019 05:58 pm

tags #Economy #Finance Ministry #Nirmala Sitharaman

most popular

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.