App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Feb 21, 2019 08:29 PM IST | Source: PTI

Nitin Gadkari suggests UP farmers to change cropping pattern; pitches for biodiesel from sugarcane

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Gadkari laid the foundation stone of the Rs 5,000-crore Panipat-Khatima highway project. He also laid the foundation stone of a Rs 232-crore project under the Namami Gange programme.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
Whatsapp

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday suggested that farmers in Uttar Pradesh should change cropping pattern to get more benefit and also pitched for producing biodiesel and ethanol from sugarcane.

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Gadkari laid the foundation stone of the Rs 5,000-crore Panipat-Khatima highway project. He also laid the foundation stone of a Rs 232-crore project under the Namami Gange programme.

The minister also appealed to the people to get over the practice of casteism and work for the development of the country. He said farmers of the state are facing problems as they are not getting profit from their sugarcane crops.

He said sugar rates in global market are down and there is no profit in sugarcane farming.
First Published on Feb 21, 2019 08:15 pm

tags #Economy #India #Nitin Gadkari #sugarcane #UP farmers

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.