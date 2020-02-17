App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Feb 17, 2020 12:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Moody's cuts 2020 GDP growth forecast to 5.4% from 6.6%

Moody's has said that weakness across global economy due to the impact of the novel coronavirus outbreak could hurt India’s recovery

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Moody's Investors Service has cut India’s 2020 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth forecast to 5.4 percent from 6.6 percent. At the same time, it has cut the 2021 GDP growth forecast to 5.8 percent from 6.7 percent.

Weakness across global economy due to the impact of the novel coronavirus outbreak could hurt India’s recovery, Moody's said. Recovery might begin in the current quarter, but it may be slower than expected, it added.

The business and financial services company has said citing 'high frequency data' that India's economy may have stabilised.

Close

India’s economic recovery will likely be shallow, Moody's added.

related news

In the second quarter of the current fiscal year, GDP growth fell to 4.5 percent. The government has pegged GDP growth at 5 percent in FY19.

The coronavirus outbreak has lowered prospects of stabilisation of the global economy, Moody's said.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 17, 2020 10:30 am

tags #Business #Economy #GDP #India #Moodys

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.