Mauritius buys 6,000 tonnes rice in tender from India, Pakistan

The state purchasing agency in Mauritius has purchased about 6,000 tonnes of long grain white rice to be sourced from India and Pakistan in a tender for the same volume which closed in August, European traders said on Monday.

Sellers of rice from India were trading houses Mac Impex and Sukhbir Agro Energy. Sellers of rice from Pakistan were K.K. Rice Mills and Baba Enterprises.

The rice was sought for delivery between October 1 and December 31.