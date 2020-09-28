172@29@17@151!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|economy|mauritius-buys-6000-tonnes-rice-in-tender-from-india-pakistan-5893881.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to PRO at just Rs.33 per month. Use code SUPERPRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Sep 28, 2020 12:28 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Mauritius buys 6,000 tonnes rice in tender from India, Pakistan

Sellers of rice from India were trading houses Mac Impex and Sukhbir Agro Energy. Sellers of rice from Pakistan were K.K. Rice Mills and Baba Enterprises.

Reuters
Representative image
Representative image

The state purchasing agency in Mauritius has purchased about 6,000 tonnes of long grain white rice to be sourced from India and Pakistan in a tender for the same volume which closed in August, European traders said on Monday.

Sellers of rice from India were trading houses Mac Impex and Sukhbir Agro Energy. Sellers of rice from Pakistan were K.K. Rice Mills and Baba Enterprises.

The rice was sought for delivery between October 1 and December 31.
First Published on Sep 28, 2020 12:19 pm

tags #Economy #India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.