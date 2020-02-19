App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Feb 19, 2020 01:11 PM IST | Source: PTI

Maharashtra govt to give Rs 23cr for Shivneri Fort development: Ajit Pawar

On the occasion of Shivaji's birth anniversary on Wednesday, Pawar visited the fort, located in Junnar tehsil, and paid tributes to the Maratha warrior king.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Ajit Pawar
Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Wednesday said the state government will provide Rs 23 crore for the development and renovation of Pune's Shivneri Fort, which is the birthplace of Chhatrapati Shivaji.

"I have been seeing an unprecedented gathering of people, who have come from all the corners of the state, to pay their tributes to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at the fort today. As far as the development, repair and renovation of the fort is concerned, the state government will provide Rs 23 crore for it," he said.

Pawar said the renovation of the fort will be done without compromising on its heritage value.

The NCP leader also said that he will hold a joint meeting with the local MP, MLA and the administration about various development works required at the fort.

After the state budget, further aid will also be provided, he said.

Pawar also dismissed reports of differences between the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) allies over the Elgar Parishad case, saying Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, NCP president Sharad Pawar and state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh have already made statements over the issue and "there is no question of any difference".

Several cultural programmes were organised at the fort to celebrate the birth anniversary of Shivaji Maharaj.

State Cabinet minister and senior NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal also paid tributes to the Maratha king.

First Published on Feb 19, 2020 01:05 pm

