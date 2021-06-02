MARKET NEWS

India's May trade deficit at $6.32 billion: Trade Ministry

Merchandise exports rose to $32.21 billion for the month from $19.24 billion a year earlier, while imports rose to $38.53 billion from $22.86 billion, the data showed.

Reuters
June 02, 2021 / 02:41 PM IST
Trade (Image: Reuters)

India's trade deficit in goods was $6.32 billion in April, preliminary data released by the government on Wednesday showed.

first published: Jun 2, 2021 02:23 pm

