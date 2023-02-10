English
    India's IIP growth declines to 4.3% in December from 7.3% in November

    For April-December 2022, India's industrial output is up 5.4 percent on a year-on-year basis, down from 15.3 percent in the first nine months of FY22

    Moneycontrol News
    February 10, 2023 / 06:11 PM IST
    The slowdown in external demand has hurt India's industrial activity.

    India's industrial growth, as per the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), declined to 4.3 percent in December 2022, data released on February 10 by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, showed.

    Industrial growth in December 2021 was 1 percent.

    At 4.3 percent, the latest IIP growth figure is well below November's revised number of 7.3 percent.

    The data further showed that the manufacturing sector's output grew by 2.6 percent in December 2022.