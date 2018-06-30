App
India's external debt rises $58.4 bn to $529.7 bn
Last Updated : Jun 30, 2018 11:12 AM IST | Source: PTI

India's external debt rises $58.4 bn to $529.7 bn

The external debt to GDP ratio stood at 20.5 percent at end-March 2018, higher than its level of 20.0 percent at end-March 2017

PTI @moneycontrolcom

India's external debt stood at $ 529.7 billion at the end of March 2018, recording an increase of $ 58.4 billion year-on-year, primarily on account of a rise in commercial borrowings, short-term debt and non-resident Indian (NRI) deposits, the RBI said on June 29.

The increase in the magnitude of external debt was partly due to valuation loss resulting from the depreciation of the US dollar against major currencies,the central bank said in a statement

The external debt to GDP ratio stood at 20.5 percent at end-March 2018, higher than its level of 20.0 percent at end-March 2017,it added.

As per the RBI data, share of commercial borrowings continued to be the largest component of external debt with a share of 38.2 percent, followed by NRI deposits (23.8 percent) and short-term trade credit (19.0 percent).

Debt service payments declined to 7.5 percent of current receipts at end-March 2018 as compared with 8.3 percent at end-March 2017.
First Published on Jun 30, 2018 11:06 am

tags #Business #Economy

