App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jan 28, 2020 11:56 AM IST | Source: PTI

India's crude steel output rises 1.8% to 111.2 MT in 2019: World Steel Association

"India's crude steel production for 2019 was 111.2 MT, up 1.8 percent on 2018," it said, adding that the global crude steel production was at 1,869.9 MT in 2019, up by 3.4 percent compared to 2018.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

India's crude steel output increased marginally by 1.8 percent to 111.2 million tonnes (MT) in 2019, according to World Steel Association. The country's crude steel production was at 109.3 MT in 2018, the global body said in its latest report.

"India's crude steel production for 2019 was 111.2 MT, up 1.8 percent on 2018," it said, adding that the global crude steel production was at 1,869.9 MT in 2019, up by 3.4 percent compared to 2018.

Further, the report said that crude steel output contracted in all regions in 2019 except in Asia and the Middle East.

Close

Asia produced 1,341.6 MT of crude steel in 2019, an increase of 5.7 percent compared to 2018.

related news

China's output in 2019 was at 996.3 MT, up by 8.3 percent on 2018. The country's share of global crude steel production increased from 50.9 percent in 2018 to 53.3 percent in 2019.

Japan produced 99.3 MT in 2019, down 4.8 percent compared to 2018.

South Korea produced 71.4 MT of crude steel in 2019, a decrease of 1.4 percent when compared to 2018.

The World Steel Association (worldsteel) -- an industry association -- represents steel producers, national and regional steel industry associations, and steel research institutes. The members represent around 85 percent of global steel production.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 28, 2020 11:47 am

tags #crude steel #Economy #India #World Steel Association

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.