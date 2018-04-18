App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Apr 18, 2018 08:17 PM IST | Source: PTI

India takes US to WTO's safeguard committee on steel, aluminium duties

The consultations however don't fall under the World Trade Organisation's (WTO's) dispute settlement system.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

India has sought consultations with the US under the WTO's safeguard agreement against American authorities' decision to impose import duties on certain steel and aluminium products.

The consultations however don't fall under the World Trade Organisation's (WTO's) dispute settlement system.

The US had last month imposed high import duties on certain steel and aluminium products.

India considers this move "to be an emergency action/safeguard measures" under a provision of the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade and the Agreement on Safeguards, the WTO has said.

"As an affected member with a significant export interest to the US for the products at issue, India requests consultations with the US," it added.

On this request, according to a government official, the US has stated that the taxes imposed are not safeguard duties.

According to an expert, seeking consultations to the safeguard committee is a way to inform the other country that they are not fulfilling their commitments under the WTO rules.

"The move would help create a pressure on the US as other member countries may join India in this. May be after this, India can think of dragging the US in the WTO's dispute settlement mechanism on the issue," said Biswajit Dhar, professor, Jawaharlal Nehru University.

India's move assumes significance as the country has urged the US to give exemption from the tariff hikes.

tags #aluminium #Economy #India #steel #US #WTO

most popular

Do you own these top 20 stocks which fell up to 60% in Q1 CY18?

Do you own these top 20 stocks which fell up to 60% in Q1 CY18?

Normal monsoon: Brokerages betting on these top 10 stocks

Normal monsoon: Brokerages betting on these top 10 stocks

Podcast | Nifty likely to head towards 10,700; 3 stocks which can give up to 11% return

Podcast | Nifty likely to head towards 10,700; 3 stocks which can give up to 11% return

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.