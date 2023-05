May 31, 2023 / 05:37 PM IST

India has posteda GDP growth of 6.1 percentin the January-March period as against4.4 percentin the preceding quarter. The growth rate in Q4 has beaten estimates, as the RBI had earlier projected a growth of 5.1 percent during the quarter.

The growth rate of 7.2 percent for the entire FY23 is also higher than the central bank's estimate of 7 percent. However, the pace of growth was slower as compared to 9.1 percent recorded in FY22.