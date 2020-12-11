PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Upcoming Webinar :Register now for 'ULIP as an investment during economic recovery' powered by Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

Industrial output grows 3.6% in October, indicating strong recovery

The October IIP jumped significantly, rising 3.6% YoY against 0.2 percent September

Kamalika Ghosh
Dec 11, 2020 / 07:25 PM IST
The scheme comes amid the COVID-19 pandemic as is a part of the Centre’s Atmanirbhar Bharat 3.0 economic package.

The scheme comes amid the COVID-19 pandemic as is a part of the Centre’s Atmanirbhar Bharat 3.0 economic package.

India's index of industrial output for the month of October was at 3.6 percent, against 0.5 percent September, as per the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) data released by the government on December 11.

"While the IIP growth stood at an eight month-high, and displayed its best performance since the pandemic struck, the pace of the improvement in October 2020 was feebler than expected," Aditi Nayar, principal economist, ICRA said.

The manufacturing sector production registered a growth of 3.5 percent in October, while the output of mining and electricity segments contracted 1.5 percent and grew 11.2 percent respectively. In October 2019, IIP had contracted -6.6 percent.

In October, primary goods production contracted 3.3 percent, capital goods production grew 3.3 percent, intermediate goods grew 0.8 percent, infrastructure goods grew 7.8 percent, consumer durables grew 17.6 percent, and consumer non-durables grew 7.5 percent.

"The healthy improvement in the performance of consumer durables and non-durables in October 2020 relative to the previous month, is testament to the expectation of a buoyant festive season. However, the benefit provided by the low base, especially for consumer durables, can not be ignored," Nayar said.

Close

Related stories

Textile manufacturing contracted 7.7 percent in October, while leather and related products grew 3.4 percent. Wearing apparel contracted 11.8 percent in October.

"This is a second consecutive month that India's industrial production has turned positive... So, going ahead the pickup in demand and an eventual positive IIP figure will put India's GDP in a better position," Rahul Gupta, head of research- currency, Emkay Global Financial Services, said.
Kamalika Ghosh
TAGS: #Economy #IIP
first published: Dec 11, 2020 05:54 pm

Must Listen

The Market Podcast | Could see 5-10% correction in 2021; IT & Pharma top bets: Nikhil Kamath

The Market Podcast | Could see 5-10% correction in 2021; IT & Pharma top bets: Nikhil Kamath

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.