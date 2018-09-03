App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Sep 03, 2018 10:53 AM IST | Source: Reuters

India manufacturing growth eases in August on softer domestic demand: PMI

Data on Friday showed India's economy expanded 8.2 percent in the April-June quarter, its fastest pace in more than two years, driven by solid growth in manufacturing and consumer spending.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Answer: B-Tex (Representative image: Reuters)
Answer: B-Tex (Representative image: Reuters)

Growth in India's manufacturing sector unexpectedly slowed in August as domestic demand softened, a private business survey showed on Monday.

Data on Friday showed India's economy expanded 8.2 percent in the April-June quarter, its fastest pace in more than two years, driven by solid growth in manufacturing and consumer spending. But the Nikkei Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index, compiled by IHS Markit, suggested a slight loss of momentum last month.

The activity gauge fell to a three-month low of 51.7 from July's 52.3. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected growth to pick up, forecasting a reading of 52.8. Still, the rate of expansion remained solid. The PMI has not been below the 50-mark which separates growth from contraction since July 2017, when manufacturing took a hit from the hasty implementation of a goods and services tax.

Although sub-indices tracking output and total orders touched three-month lows last month, foreign demand rose at the quickest pace since February despite global trade tensions. A weakening Indian rupee, which has been hitting fresh lows against the U.S. dollar in the past few months, likely boosted exports. Meanwhile, input prices rose at the slowest pace since May and the rate of increase in output prices fell, signalling a further easing in overall inflation pressures.

related news

"Indian manufacturers retained positive projections for output over the next 12 months, but the level of sentiment eased in August. Indeed, some of the key headwinds facing the economy include high global oil prices, monetary policy tightening, and capital outflows from emerging markets," IHS Markit economist Aashna Dodhia said in a statement.
First Published on Sep 3, 2018 10:50 am

tags #Economy #India #manufacturing growth #Nikkei Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.