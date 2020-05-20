App
Last Updated : May 20, 2020 10:40 PM IST | Source: PTI
Last Updated : May 20, 2020 10:40 PM IST | Source: PTI

India Inc's foreign direct investment dips 62% to $976 million in April 

Domestic firms had invested nearly $2.56 billion in their joint ventures/wholly-owned subsidiaries during April 2019, according to the RBI data on Outward Foreign Direct Investment.

PTI

India's overseas direct investment (ODI) in April dipped 62 per cent to $976.14 million, data from the Reserve Bank showed. The fall in ODI can mainly be attributed to the coronavirus pandemic, which led to a global lockdown and halt in most of the business activities.

Indian firms had invested $2.70 billion in overseas businesses in March 2020.

Of the total investment by Indian companies in April 2020-21, $586.42 million was in the form of loans, $230.81 million was equity infusion, while $158.91 million was in the form of issuance of guarantees, the data showed.

RBI said the data is provisional and is subject to change based on reporting by banks.

First Published on May 20, 2020 10:37 pm

tags #Business #Economy #FDI #Reserve Bank of India

