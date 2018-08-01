App
Last Updated : Aug 01, 2018 03:25 PM IST | Source: PTI

India, Germany sign pact for financial, technical collaboration in area of urban development

The agreement was signed between German Ambassador to India Martin Ney and Joint Secretary, (Department of Economic Affairs), Finance Ministry, Sameer Kumar Khare.

India and Germany today signed an agreement on financial and technical cooperation, with a focus on sustainable urban development and renewable energy.

In December last year, Germany had pledged nearly Rs 8,500 crore (1,055 million Euros) for development cooperation with India during Indo-German inter-governmental negotiations.

Speaking at the event, the German ambassador said the priority of the cooperation was in areas of renewable energy. This will also help reduce the greenhouse gases emission and help in achieving India's goal in curbing it, he said.

He also said the focus of the cooperation was on sustainable urban development in areas of sanitation, solid waste management and promotion of urban mobility.

This year marks 60 years of bilateral development cooperation between India and Germany.
First Published on Aug 1, 2018 03:20 pm

