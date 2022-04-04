English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

    India continues to remain highest receiver of FDI: FM Nirmala Sitharaman in Lok Sabha

    Replying to a question asked by Congress member Shashi Tharoor in Lok Sabha, the finance minister said foreign investments have to be gauged, not just by looking at FIIs and FPIs which by very nature depend on the interest rates and they keep on "moving up and down."

    PTI
    April 04, 2022 / 02:24 PM IST
    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

    India continues to remain the highest receiver of the FDI, and the Indian retail investors have created the capacity to absorb the shock due to outflow of foreign funds from the country’s stock markets, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman told Lok Sabha.

    Replying to a question asked by Congress member Shashi Tharoor in Lok Sabha, she said foreign investments have to be gauged, not just by looking at FIIs and FPIs which by very nature depend on the interest rates and they keep on "moving up and down."

    "The FIIs and FPIs would come and go. But, today the Indian retail investors have proven that even if they come and go any shock that may come in is now taken care of because of the shock absorbing capacity that the Indian retailers have brought into the Indian market,” she said during Question Hour.

    ”We in the House should should stand up and appreciate the Indian retailer who has invested a lot of confidence in the markets today in India,” she added.

    Pointing out that overseas investors has pulled out over Rs 1.14 lakh crore from the Indian market so far, Tharoor had urged the finance minister to explain the worrying trend of "steadily" declining investment by the foreign investors.

    Close

    Related stories

    The Congress member had also sought to now from the government as to what measures were being taken to reverse the trend.

    "The FPI and FIIs obvious obviously going to be very typical of their very nature coming and going out. But, what’s there to look at with fairness and objectivity is the inflow of the FDIs which is remaining unabated,” she said in her reply.

    "India is the highest receiver of the FDI since before COVID and that continues very much significantly during COVID and subsequently also,” she said.

    "It is that which indicates if the money, which is coming in, is staying invested in this country, thereby creating jobs and prospects for us, not by the FIIs and FPIs," she added.
    PTI
    Tags: #Budget Session of Parliament #Business #Economy #FDI #India #Lok Sabha #Nirmala Sitharaman
    first published: Apr 4, 2022 02:22 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.