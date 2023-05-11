English
    India allows duty free imports of crude soybean, sunflower seed oil till June 30

    The importer will have to produce to the customs a valid tariff rate quota authorisation for the financial year 2022-23 allotted by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade to avail the duty free imports.

    Meghna Mittal
    May 11, 2023 / 10:30 AM IST
    Soyabean and sunflower seed oil

    The central government on being satisfied that it is necessary in the public interest, exempts crude soybean oil, whether or not degummed, and crude sunflower seed oil.

    India will allow duty-free imports of soybean and sunflower seed oil under the tariff rate quota effective from May 11, a government notification has said.

    “The central government on being satisfied that it is necessary in the public interest, exempts crude soybean oil, whether or not degummed, and crude sunflower seed oil when imported into India from the whole of the customs duty and from the whole of the agriculture infrastructure and development cess,” the notification said.

    These duty-free imports will be allowed till June 30, 2023. The importer will have to produce to the customs a valid tariff rate quota (TRQ) authorisation for the financial year 2022-23 allotted by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade to avail the duty-free imports.

    TRQ is the specified volume of imports into India under a specific duty rate or nil duty rate as the case may be. After the TRQ is achieved, the usual duty rates are applied to imports.

    The TRQ is allotted to the importer by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) in accordance with the relevant procedure. The authorisation contains the name and address of the importer, customs notification number, tariff item as applicable, quantity and validity period of the certificate. The authorisation is issued electronically by the DGFT and transmitted to Indian Customs EDI Systems (ICES). Imports made against the TRQ are allowed only upon debiting electronically in the ICES system.

    first published: May 11, 2023 10:11 am