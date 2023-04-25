In-Depth | Decoding OPEC+ cut: What is Saudi's agenda and how will oil shortfall impact the economy?

OPEC was formed in 1960 as a cartel, with the aim of fixing the worldwide supply of oil and its price. In 2016, when oil prices were particularly low, OPEC joined forces with 10 other oil producers, including Russia, Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, among others, to create OPEC+.

OPEC+ is now a group of 23 oil-exporting countries that meets regularly to decide how much crude oil to sell in the world market. At the core of this group are the 13 members of OPEC, which are mainly West Asian and African countries such as Iran, Iraq, Nigeria and Libya, among others.

Today, OPEC nations produce around 30 percent of the world's crude oil. Saudi Arabia is the largest oil producer within the cartel, producing more than 10 million barrels a day. Together, OPEC+ nations produce about 40 percent of all the world's crude oil.

Non-OPEC countries can do little to counter the effort to push the price of oil higher at a global level (Image: Vladimir Simicek/AFP)

The most recent cut of over 1 million bpd follows a cut of 2 million bpd that was announced in October 2022, when the grouping had agreed to cut production from November till the end of 2023 despite calls by the US to pump more oil. The two output reductions account for about 3 percent of the world's oil supply.

The recent cut brings the total volume of cuts by OPEC+ to 3.66 million bpd according to Reuters, equal to 3.7 per cent of global demand. The April 2023 cut is the second jolt from OPEC+ in the space of six months. It immediately led to a 5 percent rise in the price of oil on international exchanges.

“The move has the potential to push the market into a deficit in the second quarter, versus earlier expectations of a surplus,” said Vandana Hari, the Singapore-based founder of oil consulting firm Vanda Insights.

Group leader Saudi Arabia said that the move is ‘precautionary’ to avoid a deeper slide in oil prices. Oil prices fell from highs of over $120 per barrel last summer to $73 last month.

“Oil prices may test $90-$95 a barrel very soon, but if prices breach the $100 mark, then it could put inflationary pressures on the global economy. Last year, oil prices at the same level in the aftermath of the Russia-Ukraine war was the primary reason behind the global inflationary trend,” Anuj Gupta, vice-president of IIFL Securities, told CNBC-TV18 in an interaction on the OPEC+ output cut.

With fears of a US recession exacerbated by the recent bank collapses, lack of economic growth in Europe and China’s rebound from Covid-19 taking longer than expected, oil producers are wary of a sudden collapse in prices as seen during the pandemic and the global financial crisis in 2008-09.

The size of oil output cuts announced by each of the OPEC+ members on April 2, 2023. (Graphic Source: Reuters)

The Saudis are taking the lead by reducing oil supply by 500,000 bpd, with the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Iraq, Oman, Algeria and Kazakhstan contributing smaller cuts.

“OPEC has a granular understanding of the demand-supply factors. They seem to have decided that the world economic situation is not hunky-dory and that oil demand may collapse faster than what has been anticipated. To that extent, this is an attempt to bring stability to oil prices,” said Harshavardhan Dole, energy analyst at IIFL Securities.

Dole added that the move may be a combination of fundamental demand-supply factors and geopolitics, where OPEC+ wants to assert its control over the global oil market.