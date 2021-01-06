MARKET NEWS

I do hope that the FM puts this ghost of retrospectivity behind us, says Dinesh Kanabar, CEO, Dhruva Advisors

January 06, 2021 / 01:13 PM IST

For the upcoming Budget 2021, Dinesh Kanabar, CEO, Dhruva Advisors says:

I do hope that the FM puts this ghost of retrospectivity behind us! We have the Vodafone and the Cairn arbitration awards against us and we have decided to appeal against them.  We are rightly looking at a surge in foreign investments and creating India as a base for manufacture and for this we need to send the right signals. Burying this ghost of the past is the right thing to do.”
first published: Jan 6, 2021 01:13 pm

