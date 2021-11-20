MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Sustainability 100+
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso (A Sharekhan Company) in association with Intrazon 2.0 brings to you India’s Largest Retail Intraday Traders Online Conference. Learn12 Strategies from 12 Experts in 12 Days @ Rs. 600/-. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

GST on apparel, textiles and footwear up from 5% to 12%, effective January

The GST hike was notified by the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) on November 18

Moneycontrol News
November 20, 2021 / 11:12 AM IST

The government has increased goods and services tax (GST) applicable on finished products such as apparel, textiles and footwear from 5 percent to 12 percent, effective January 2022.

This was notified by the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) on November 18.

GST rate on fabrics has been increased to 12 percent from 5 percent from January 2022 and GST on apparel of any value has been increased to 12 percent, compared to earlier when pieces priced up to Rs 1,000 were subject to 5 percent GST.

Rates for textiles (including woven fabrics, synthetic yarn, pile fabrics, blankets, tents, accessories such as tablecloths or serviettes, rugs and tapestries has also been increased from 5 percent to 12 percent and that of footwear of any value has been hiked from 5 percent (up to Rs 1,000/pair) to 12 percent.

The Clothing Manufacturers Association of India (CMAI) on November 19 said it was “deeply disappointment" at the government’s decision to hike GST rates on apparel, reports said.

Close

Related stories

“CMAI, along with associations and trade bodies from all over India have been vigorously representing to the government and GST Council not to implement this change, and it is indeed extremely disappointing that the Council has chosen not to heed their plea," Rajesh Masand, president, CMAI said in the statement, Mint reported.

The statement added that impact of this cost increase will be pronounced as the industry is facing inflationary headwinds, with prices of raw materials, especially yarn, packing material, and freight on an upswing. "The market was expected to see a 15-20 percent price increase in apparel cost in the coming season even without the GST rate increase. Over 80 percent of India’s apparel market comprises garments priced below Rs 1,000, the industry body added.

“CMAI believes this measure is completely misplaced, as it is reportedly introduced primarily to address the Inverted Duty Structure existing in a section of the Industry – and this sector is not more than 15 percent of the total industry. To resolve a problem which exists in 15 percent of the Industry therefore, this move will adversely impact 85 percent of the total industry," said Masand.

The hike was reportedly based on the recommendations of the GST Council.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #apparel #Business #CMAI #Economy #footwaer #GST #India #textiles
first published: Nov 20, 2021 10:37 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | NFO rush: How should investors handle the deluge of new funds being launched by mutual funds?

Simply Save | NFO rush: How should investors handle the deluge of new funds being launched by mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.