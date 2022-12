December 17, 2022 / 03:17 PM IST

GST Council Meeting Live Updates: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman virtually chaired the 48th meeting of the goods and services tax (GST) Council meeting on December 17.

The GST Council today recommended three types of offences be decriminalized. No decision on taxation of tobacco and gutka was taken, even though it was among the prominent issues on the Council meeting's agenda.

offences which are to be decriminalised are - "obstruction or preventing any officer in discharge of his duties"; "deliberate tempering of material evidence"; and "failure to supply the information", stated a press release.

