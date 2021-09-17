MARKET NEWS

September 17, 2021 / 11:55 AM IST

GST Council Meeting 2021 LIVE Updates: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman chairs meeting

GST Council Meeting LIVE Updates: This is the first in-person meeting of the GST Council in nearly two years.

GST Council Meeting LIVE Updates: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is chairing the 45th meeting of the Goods and Service Tax (GST) Council in Lucknow today. The meeting is the first in-person meeting of the GST Council in nearly two years. Extension of compensation to states beyond 2022 is expected to be on the agenda. The Council will likely discuss rationalizing an inverted duty structure
on the supply chain of certain items, bringing petrol and diesel under GST, extending the GST exemption on Covid-essential items, and deciding the future of profiteering cases since the tenure of the National Anti-Profiteering Authority ends in November.
  • September 17, 2021 / 12:14 PM IST

    GST Council Meeting LIVE Updates: The GST Council is expected to discuss a proposal to treat online food delivery platforms such as Swiggy and Zomato as aggregators and levy a tax of 5 percent.

    If the proposal is approved, food ordering could become expensive for the end consumer as the companies may pass on the additional charge to them.

    Currently, online bills generated by food aggregators already have a tax component in it. However, according to people privy to the practices of these firms, this taxed amount is paid back to the restaurant partners who are then expected to pay this amount to the government.

    Read the full story

  • September 17, 2021 / 11:50 AM IST

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman chairs the 45th meeting of the GST Council (Image: Twitter/@FinMinIndia)

  • September 17, 2021 / 11:38 AM IST

    GST Council Meeting 2021 LIVE Updates: Moneycontrol takes a look at the key decisions that are expected to be taken by the GST Council:

    > Compensation to States beyond June 2022

    > Taxing Petroleum Products 

    > Food Delivery apps to be treated as restaurants

    > Inverted Duty Structure

    Read: Five things to watch out for in the GST Council Meeting today

  • September 17, 2021 / 10:57 AM IST

    GST Council Meeting 2021 LIVE Updates: Goods and Service Tax collection for the month of August 2021 came in at Rs 1.12 lakh crore, compared with Rs 1.16 lakh crore in July, data released by the Finance Ministry show on September 1.

    This is the second consecutive month that GST collections are above the Rs 1 lakh crore mark, indicating that economic recovery post the second wave of the Covid-19 is well underway.

    Read the full story

  • September 17, 2021 / 10:33 AM IST

    GST Council Meeting 2021 LIVE Updates: The Kerala and Maharashtra governments will oppose any move to bring petrol and diesel under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime.

    Speaking to PTI, Kerala Finance Minister K N Balagopal said the state will strongly oppose if there is any move to bring petrol and diesel under the GST regime. He said the fuel prices skyrocketed due to the huge increase of its cess by the Centre and if the Union Government reduces the cess, which will help in bringing down the prices of petrol and diesel. If petrol and diesel are brought under the GST regime, Kerala will lose Rs 8,000 crore annually, said the minister.

    Read the full story

  • September 17, 2021 / 10:01 AM IST

    GST Council Meeting 2021 LIVE Updates: In the forthcoming GST Council meeting, the government may take up the extension of the National Anti-Profiteering Authority’s term, according to news reports. The term is set to expire in November. Reports say the government may not renew the NAA’s term and instead forward cases to the Competition Commission of India. The NAA’s original two year term that began in 2017 was extended by two more years.

    Read: It’s time for the anti-profiteering sword hanging over companies to go

  • September 17, 2021 / 09:56 AM IST

    GST Council Meeting 2021 LIVE Updates: The Supreme Court on September 13 upheld the Madras High Court order that inverted duty refund is permissible only with respect to inputs and not for input services.

    The ruling thus put an end to the uncertainty on allowing Input Tax Credit (ITC) on input service in inverted tax structure under the Goods & Services Tax (GST) while computing refund. The uncertainty arose after the high courts of Gujarat and Madras gave contradictory verdicts on the subject.

    Moneycontrol explains Input Tax Credit and inverted tax structure under the GST, the contradictory rulings by the high courts and the top court’s verdict.

    Read more here

  • September 17, 2021 / 09:39 AM IST

    GST Council Meeting LIVE Updates: The GST Council is likely to discuss a proposal to treat food delivery apps such as Zomato and Swiggy as restaurants and levy 5 per cent GST on supplies made by them, an official told PTI.

    A proposal to make the delivery platforms liable to pay the GST on restaurant services supplied through them is one of over four-dozen proposals that will be taken up by the Council at its meeting in Lucknow today, the enws agency report.

    Read the full story

  • September 17, 2021 / 09:30 AM IST

    GST Council Meeting LIVE Updates: Here's what's on the agenda

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will chair the 45th meeting of the Goods and Service Tax Council in Lucknow today. It will be the first in-person meeting of the all-powerful federal body in nearly two years. And given the loaded agenda, it is likely to be an action-packed one.

    The Finance Minister and her counterparts from States and Union Territories are expected to discuss the extension of compensation to states beyond 2022.

    They are also likely to deliberate on rationalizing an inverted duty structure on the supply chain of certain items, bringing petrol and diesel under GST, extending the GST exemption on Covid-essential items, and deciding the future of profiteering cases since the tenure of the National Anti-Profiteering Authority ends in November.

    Read the full story

  • September 17, 2021 / 09:27 AM IST

    Good morning! Welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the 45th meeting of the Goods and Service Tax (CST) Council. This will be the first in-person meeting of the GST Council  in nearly two years. 

    Stay tuned for updates.

