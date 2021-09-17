GST Council Meeting 2021 LIVE Updates: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman chairs meeting

GST Council Meeting LIVE Updates: The GST Council is expected to discuss a proposal to treat online food delivery platforms such as Swiggy and Zomato as aggregators and levy a tax of 5 percent.
If the proposal is approved, food ordering could become expensive for the end consumer as the companies may pass on the additional charge to them.
Currently, online bills generated by food aggregators already have a tax component in it. However, according to people privy to the practices of these firms, this taxed amount is paid back to the restaurant partners who are then expected to pay this amount to the government.