you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Oct 01, 2020 03:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

September GST collection at Rs 95,480 crore against Rs 86,449 crore in August

Integrated GST (IGST) was Rs 47,484 crore, including Rs 22,442 crore collected on import of goods and Rs 7,124 crore collected as cess (including Rs 788 crore collected on import of goods)

Moneycontrol News

Gross revenue from Goods & Services Tax (GST) collected in September came in at Rs 95,480 crore compared to Rs 86,449 crore in August.

Of this, Central GST (CGST) is Rs 17,741 crore and state GST (SGST) is Rs 23,131 crore.

Integrated GST (IGST) stood at Rs 47,484 crore, including Rs 22,442 crore collected on import of goods and Rs 7,124 crore collected as cess (including Rs 788 crore collected on import of goods).

The government has settled Rs 21,260 crore to CGST and Rs 16,997 crore to SGST from IGST as regular settlement. The total revenue earned by central and state governments after regular settlement in September is Rs 39,001 crore for CGST and Rs 40,128 crore for SGST.

"Revenue for the month is 4 percent higher than the GST revenue in the same month last year," the government said in a statement.

During the month, revenue from import of goods was 102 percent and from domestic transaction (including import of services) was 105 percent of revenue from these sources during the same month last year.
First Published on Oct 1, 2020 03:30 pm

tags #Economy #GST

