Govt to borrow Rs 4.42 lakh crore via G-Secs in H1 FY20

The government is looking to raise Rs 4.42 lakh crore through market borrowings in the first half of 2019-20, finance secretary Subhash Chandra Garg said on March 29.

"The government will raise Rs17,000 per week for 26 weeks," Garg said.

The borrowing planned in the April-September 2019 period is nearly 54 percent higher than the Rs 2.88 lakh crore borrowed in the same period in financial year 2018-19.

The government’s gross borrowing for the year is pegged at Rs 7.10 lakh crore, while net borrowings are seen at Rs 4.23 lakh crore.

The government will complete 62 percent of its budgeted gross borrowings in the first six months of the next financial year.