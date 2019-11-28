App
Last Updated : Nov 28, 2019 02:11 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Govt seeks parliament nod to spend additional $2.7 billion in 2019-20

The government proposes to spend 25 billion rupees for capital infusion in state-run insurance companies in the current financial year, and 45.57 billion rupees for capital infusion in IDBI Bank through bonds, the statement tabled in the lower house of parliament said.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Government has sought parliament approval to spend an additional 189.95 billion rupees ($2.65 billion) for the current financial year that ends in March, an official document showed on Thursday.

First Published on Nov 28, 2019 01:05 pm

tags #Economy #financial year #India #Parliament

