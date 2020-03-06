App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Mar 06, 2020 01:35 PM IST | Source: PTI

Govt seeks Parliament nod for Rs 54,000cr additional spending

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the second and final batch of supplementary demands for grants in the Lok Sabha.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

The government on March 6 sought Parliament nod for an additional Rs 54,000 crore spending. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the second and final batch of supplementary demands for grants in the Lok Sabha.

It sought authorisation for gross additional expenditure of Rs 4.8 lakh crore.

"Of this, the proposals involving net cash outgo aggregate to Rs 53,963.58 crore and gross additional expenditure, matched by saving of the ministries/departments or by enhanced receipts/recoveries aggregates to Rs 4.26 lakh crore," the supplementary demands for grants document said.

First Published on Mar 6, 2020 01:25 pm

tags #Economy #Finance Minister #Lok Sabha #Nirmala Sitharaman #Parliament

