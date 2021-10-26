MARKET NEWS

Govt receives Rs 533 crore from 4 CPSEs as dividend

IRCON, NHPC, CONCOR and Hindustan Copper Ltd have respectively paid about Rs 148 crore, Rs 294 crore, Rs 67 crore and Rs 24 crore as dividend tranches to GoI, the DIPAM Secretary tweeted.

PTI
October 26, 2021 / 02:19 PM IST
Kerala had set up India’s first lottery department in 1967.

Kerala had set up India’s first lottery department in 1967.

The government has received Rs 533 crore as dividend tranches from 4 CPSEs, including IRCON and NHPC, this fiscal year (FY), DIPAM Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey said on Tuesday.

IRCON, NHPC, CONCOR and Hindustan Copper Ltd have respectively paid about Rs 148 crore, Rs 294 crore, Rs 67 crore and Rs 24 crore as dividend tranches to GoI, the DIPAM Secretary tweeted.

As per the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) website, so far in the current financial year (April-March), the government has received Rs 8,572 crore as dividend from central public sector enterprises (CPSEs).

Besides, Rs 9,110 crore has been mobilised through the disinvestment of the minority stake in CPSEs.
PTI
Tags: #CPSE #divident #Economy #government #India #IRCON #NHPC
first published: Oct 26, 2021 02:19 pm

