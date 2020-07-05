App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jul 05, 2020 07:43 PM IST | Source: PTI

Govt may need to further extend tax return deadline if COVID-19 cases continue to rise: Experts

Although tax experts have welcomed the host of initiatives taken by the Finance Ministry to help the taxpayers in times of unprecedented crisis created by coronavirus pandemic, they feel that something more may have to be done till the normalcy returns.

PTI
Representative image
Representative image

Amid rising number of coronavirus cases, the tax department may have to come out with more measures and further extend the timelines to help the taxpayers comply with the statutory norms, according to experts.

Although tax experts have welcomed the host of initiatives taken by the Finance Ministry to help the taxpayers in times of unprecedented crisis created by coronavirus pandemic, they feel that something more may have to be done till the normalcy returns.

Among other measures, the Income Tax Department has extended various timelines to help the taxpayers remain on the right side of the law even during the times of pandemic and repeated extensions of lockdowns to prevent spread of coronavirus.

Close

Observing that major relief measures in terms of extension of timelines and interest waivers were undertaken by the government through an Ordinance on March 31, Gaurav Mohan, CEO AMRG & Associates said, "Considering the current situation, more and more relief measures are needed for the taxpayers to keep the economy rolling which are being introduced with time".

related news

The coronavirus cases in the country have exceeded 6.5 lakhs and it may take months before the vaccine is developed or the normalcy is restored.

Commenting on the government's decision extend the date of filing of income tax return in view of the pandemic, Naveen Wadhwa, DGM, Taxmann said, "The due date of furnishing return of income for all assessee for the financial year 2019-20 has been extended to November 30, 2020 in place of July 31 and October 31, 2020. Hence, all the assessee who are required to file ITR by July 31, 2020, or October 31, 2020 can file their return of income till November 30, 2020, without paying any late fee charges".

Taxpayers will not have to pay any interest if the self-assessment tax liability remains within Rs 1 lakh and the return is filed within the due date of November 30.

However, "if the self-assessment tax liability of a taxpayer exceeds Rs 1 lakh, he would be liable to pay interest under section 234A from the expiry of original due dates provided in the Income-tax Act," Wadhwa added.

On the government's decision to extend the investment deadline to July 31 for claiming tax deduction for 2019-20, Kapil Rana, Founder Chairman, HostBooks Limited said, "This relief will help taxpayer to make their tax planning and reduce tax liability, who could not make their saving for the financial year 2019-20 due to this COVID-19 situation".

The government had introduced a new schedule namely Schedule DI and had extended the due date for making investment in tax saving instruments for the financial year 2019-20 from March 31, 2020 to June 30,  2020. The date has been further extended to July 31, 2020.
First Published on Jul 5, 2020 07:13 pm

tags #coronavirus #Economy #Income Tax Department #India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.