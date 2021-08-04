MARKET NEWS

Future Wise | Are gig jobs still in favour in India?

In this episode of Future Wise, Moneycontrol's M Saraswathy talks to Sudhakar Balakrishnan, Group CEO of FirstMeridian, an HR services and automation company​ to find out the gig work trends. Listen in for more

Moneycontrol News
August 04, 2021 / 05:00 PM IST

Gig roles which are offered for a shorter duration was popular among a few sectors in India and gained prominence amidst remote working and flexi working during COVID-19. Even large companies were opening to hiring such talent, bringing good news for the job market. But will this trend continue?

In this episode of Future Wise, Moneycontrol's M Saraswathy talks to Sudhakar Balakrishnan, Group CEO of FirstMeridian, an HR services and automation company​ to find out the gig work trends. Listen in for more.
Tags: #Covid-19 #FirstMeridian #Future Wise #Future Wise podcast #Gig economy #HR services #Podcast
first published: Aug 4, 2021 05:00 pm

