Future Wise | Are gig jobs still in favour in India?

Gig roles which are offered for a shorter duration was popular among a few sectors in India and gained prominence amidst remote working and flexi working during COVID-19. Even large companies were opening to hiring such talent, bringing good news for the job market. But will this trend continue?

In this episode of Future Wise, Moneycontrol's M Saraswathy talks to Sudhakar Balakrishnan, Group CEO of FirstMeridian, an HR services and automation company​ to find out the gig work trends. Listen in for more.