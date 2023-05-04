Faceless tax assessment scheme faces a deluge of appeals; taxpayers struggle to explain their cases to officials

The Supreme Court has directed ITAT to ensure all appeals filed by the tax department are in the e-filing mode.

The faceless assessment scheme, which was introduced as the biggest direct tax reform four years back to reduce human interaction and corruption, is facing major constraints as over 6 lakh appeals are pending before tax commissioners and appellate tribunal.

Assessees are finding it difficult to explain circumstances, and instead are presenting a plethora of documents, leading to the piling up of appeals. On the other hand, the finance ministry claims it has less manpower to deal with the huge number of appeals.

“The number of disposals of appeals is not what was expected. We have fewer people to man the posts, so work is according to it. The pendency is very high, which the central board of direct taxes (CBDT) acknowledges, but efforts are on to dispose of the cases,” a senior finance ministry official told Moneycontrol.

At the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) about 1 lakh; and at commissioner appeals about 5 lakh cases may be pending, according to former IRS officer Sanjay Kumar Srivastava.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had introduced this scheme applicable from April 2021 with a promise “to remove any element of discretion and any feeling of harassment that taxpayers may have”.

The scheme was one of the steps to remove corruption from the system by minimising human interactions between taxpayers and tax officials. But has it become a bane than a boon?

“The non-interactive assessment in which facts are often not captured correctly is a major constraint. Many a time human interaction serves a better purpose, which is missing in this scheme. There have been assessments in the past, where taxpayers have not been given enough opportunity to present their case thus violating the principles of natural justice. Of late we have seen many assessment orders meet the fate of being challenged by way or writ before high courts due to violation of natural justice principles,” Saurrav Sood, Practice Leader, SW India, told Moneycontrol.

Judicial intervention

The Delhi High Court in the case of Shree Amba Industries in December 2022 has remanded back the matter to the assessing officer for passing a fresh order after a personal hearing to the assessee since no opportunity of being heard was given to the assessee. The assessing officer on finding fault in a transaction of purchase and sale of immovable property had proceeded to issue a notice of demand upon the assessee without hearing the assessee.

The Gujarat High Court in August 2022 in the case of Dipesh Lalchand Shah also remanded the matter back to a jurisdictional assessing officer to pass a fresh order as he had failed to consider the 16 documents submitted in response to a show cause notice. The assessing officer had carried out faceless assessment proceedings against the assessee and passed an order without considering the reply filed by him by recording.

Rising pendency

Overall, the scheme seems to have added more to litigation and has somehow missed the whole momentum of being a taxpayer-friendly initiative, Sood said.

The scheme was intended to prevent tax officials from becoming unscrupulous or lenient towards specific taxpayers, eventually reduce corruption and bring more efficiency, transparency and accountability.

“It's a laudable objective but the problem is that it is difficult to put across your point of view to authorities. Appeals are piling up, delayed and not being heard. CBDT may start issuing notices for hearing soon, but it's going very slowly. My clients are filing replies but there is no hearing,” a Delhi-based chartered accountant Sanjeev Kapoor told Moneycontrol.

“There is one year lag time where a hearing has not happened. In the order passed, even for rectification, we have to file an appeal which is still pending. Dispute resolution is not happening, that's why the pendency numbers have gone up. There is a manpower shortage and the system is new. If they are able to understand and rectify the order, a lot of pendency cases will go down. They need to enhance manpower to hear cases,” he said.

Moreover, ITAT has been filing appeals manually which shows some flaws in the system. The Supreme Court has directed it to ensure all appeals filed by the tax department are in the e-filing mode, he said.

The income tax law may be in black and white but the grey area which all the legal representatives cover to help the assessee is not justifiably put across due to the lack of communication between the two parties involved in the legalities.

“There is less personal interaction between the representative and the assessment officer so the processing of the return becomes difficult. The communication barrier during rectification becomes difficult as we are not able to put our points across properly. During the appeal proceedings, it would be easier to explain certain circumstances as well as certain case laws as reported by various courts of law. Though the concept of faceless assessment is welcome, it is certainly difficult to make the assessment officer understand what the assessees are trying to say,” Coimbatore-based chartered accountant Akhila told Moneycontrol.

Other challenges

There are practical challenges in faceless assessment as the big companies which have voluminous amounts of data find it difficult to upload the data in a prescribed format. “Technical glitches on the website make it difficult to upload data. Relevant documents are uploaded by the taxpayer on the tax portal, however, the same does not reflect to the tax officer, which leads to the belief that the taxpayer is non-compliant and adverse orders are being passed,” Rajat Mohan, Senior Partner, AMRG & Associates, told Moneycontrol.

Procedures involved are complicated which makes it difficult for the small business owner, who now has to hire a professional to comply with the relevant procedures, Mohan said, adding that a lack of personal interaction also sometimes results in misinterpretation or misunderstandings, which lead to more chaos.

The Delhi High Court in the case of I Money Wallet instructed the revenue department to set up an online portal so that the assessee may submit his requests as the assessee had failed to file the reply to the show cause notice due to a technical error on the portal, which showed that the response page had been closed.

In the case of YCD Industries, the Delhi High Court set aside the assessment order, where no such show cause notice cum draft assessment order was served on the assessee in faceless assessment proceedings, even though a variation in returned income was proposed.

The faceless assessment was brought in to alleviate the high quantum of corruption and harassment of the ordinary taxpayer, but has it been achieved?

“The very purpose for which this scheme was brought has absolutely failed. More than two to three hearings are not needed to decide a case but they are just delaying the cases due to institutional incompetence. Ordinary taxpayers are getting more harassed in this regime. For everything one has to go to court, which ordinary taxpayers cannot afford,” said retired IRS officer Srivastava.

The gains

However, a lot of original concerns from assessees have been broadly ironed out in 2022. The system has become much more robust, according to finance ministry officials. “Assessment is bound by time and date and it cannot linger on. Faceless appeals have delays, which people are pointing out but the system is becoming relatively smoother. Appeals are categorised on the basis of disputed demand. Smaller appeals may be disposed of in a couple of hearings, however, complex ones may take 10 hearings,” another senior finance ministry official told Moneycontrol.

The CBDT will later this month launch the JC 100 scheme aiming at finalising all the small appeals in this fiscal. A hundred joint commissioners will be placed for the disposal of small appeals this year.

“JC 100 is an outcome of recognising that there is pendency. The process will become operational in May sometime. It will solve the problem to some extent for smaller appeals. There is a problem of delays for even 2-3 years that people highlight in appeals. Bigger appeal action plan is being addressed through target setting,” the official said.

However, the tax assessments which have no tax dues and are simple returns have agreeably become very fast.

“Things have improved in some aspects. In some of my cases, I got an assessment order within 10 minutes as there was no tax due, I got intimation,” Kapoor said.