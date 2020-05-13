App
Last Updated : May 13, 2020 10:14 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Explained | Contribution of migrant labour to Indian economy

Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma explains how migrant labour is the silent contributor to the Indian economy.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The coronavirus lockdown in India has left the migrant workers stranded with no money or jobs.

There are millions of migrant workers in the country working as labourers at construction sites, domestic helpers, street vendors among other daily wage jobs.

In this edition of the Explained series, Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma explains how migrant labour is the silent contributor to the Indian economy.

Watch the video for more.

First Published on May 13, 2020 10:14 am

tags #Covid-19 #Explained #India lockdown #migrant labour #video

