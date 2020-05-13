Explained | Contribution of migrant labour to Indian economy

Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma explains how migrant labour is the silent contributor to the Indian economy.
The coronavirus lockdown in India has left the migrant workers stranded with no money or jobs.
There are millions of migrant workers in the country working as labourers at construction sites, domestic helpers, street vendors among other daily wage jobs.
In this edition of the Explained series, Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma explains how migrant labour is the silent contributor to the Indian economy.
Watch the video for more.
Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365
First Published on May 13, 2020 10:14 am