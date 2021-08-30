EPF-Aadhaar link mandatory from September 1; Here are steps to link it online

Representative image

Employees Provident Fund (EPF) account holders need to link their Aadhaar number and provident fund (PF) account by August 31, 2021, according to the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO). The PF rule is going to change from September 1, 2021.

Recruiter's contribution in one's PF account will be discontinued, if the EPF account is not linked to Aadhaar number by August 31, 2021. The EPFO also directed employers to get Universal Account Number (UAN) of EPF account holders Aadhaar verified.

Previously, the deadline for EPF-Aadhaar link was May 30, 2021, but was later extended to August 31, 2021.

"Dear Employer, with the coming into force of the Section 142 of the Code on Social Security, 2020, the ECR shall be allowed to be filed only for those members, whose Aadhaar numbers are seeded and verified with the UANs.....," adding, "Accordingly, please ensure the Aadhaar seeding in respect of all the contributory members to enable them to avail uninterrupted services of the EPFO and to avoid any inconvenience", the EPFO informed employers in a messaged as cited.

Here's what you can do as the EPF-Aadhar link deadlines fast approaches.

Here are step by step guide to link Aadhaar number and PF account

-Login with UAN number and password at the direct EPFO link — iwu.epfindia.gov.in/eKYC/;

-Enter your UAN and Aadhaar-registered mobile number;

-Click at 'Generate OTP' option;

-Fill OTP and select gender;

-Enter Aadhaar number and select 'Aadhaar Verification' method;

-Select 'Use Mobile or E-mail based verification’ option;

-Another OTP will come to your mobile number;

-Enter second OTP; and

-Complete your EPF, UAN Aadhaar seeding process.