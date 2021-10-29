MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Live Now |Traders Carnival 15th Edition - 3 days 12 sessions Virtual Event brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

Eight core industries' output rose 4.4% YoY in September, data show

The cumulative output of the core sector industries in the first nine months of FY22 has risen by 16.6 percent, as compared to a 14.5 percent fall in the same period of the previous financial year.

Subhayan Chakraborty
October 29, 2021 / 06:54 PM IST
Representational image.

Representational image.

The combined output of the eight core sector industries rose by 4.4 percent in September, as compared to a year ago. The rate of growth narrowed significantly since core sector output had seen a 11.5 percent rise in August.

The data released by the commerce and industry ministry on October 30 showed production declined in just one out of the eight core sector industries - crude oil.

The eight core sectors of coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, steel, cement, fertiliser and electricity have a combined weight of over 40 percent in the Index of Industrial production, or IIP.

In September, production rose the highest, rising by 27.5 percent following a 20.5 percent rise in August. Elsewhere in the energy space, crude oil production continued to contract, falling by 1.7 percent in September. Crude production has reduced for more than 18 months now but the rate of fall has continued to get smaller.

Slower growth was experienced by the petroleum refining sector, which rose 6 percent in the latest month. In August, it had grown by 9.1 percent. September saw a similar story for coal production as well, which rose by a smaller margin of 8.1 percent after the 20.6 percent rise in August.

Close

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

View more
How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

View more
Show

Related stories

Production of finished steel rose by just 3 percent, following a 3.9 percent rise in August. The performance of steel which was likely to have been driven by healthy exports, exceeded forecasts, economists had said earlier.

Elsewhere in the infra space, cement production rose by a smaller margin of 10.8 percent, lower than the 36.3 percent rise seen in August.
Subhayan Chakraborty has been regularly reporting on international trade, diplomacy and foreign policy, for the past 6 years. He has also extensively covered evolving industry and government issues. He was earlier with Business Standard newspaper.
Tags: #Commerce and Industry #core sector #Covid-19 #factory output #Indian economy
first published: Oct 29, 2021 06:54 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Opted for the new tax regime? Know the nitty-gritties of filing tax returns this year

Simply Save | Opted for the new tax regime? Know the nitty-gritties of filing tax returns this year

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.