Editor's Take | The importance of India-Japan currency swap agreement

India and Japan have entered a $75 billion currency swap agreement, which would bolster the forex and capital markets in the country. The swap arrangement is 50 percent higher than what it was the last time in 2013.

The announcement comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Japan PM Shinzo Abe in Yamanashi for the 13th India-Japan annual summit on October 28.

The agreement would bring down the cost of capital for Indian entities while accessing the foreign capital market.

Stanford Masters gets all the details from Moneycontrol Deputy Executive Editor Ravi Krishnan about the agreement.