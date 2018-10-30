App
Economy
Last Updated : Oct 30, 2018 05:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Editor's Take | The importance of India-Japan currency swap agreement

The swap arrangement is 50 percent higher than what it was the last time in 2013. The agreement was reached after Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Japan PM Shinzo Abe in Yamanashi for the 13th India-Japan annual summit on October 28.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

India and Japan have entered a $75 billion currency swap agreement, which would bolster the forex and capital markets in the country. The swap arrangement is 50 percent higher than what it was the last time in 2013.

The announcement comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Japan PM Shinzo Abe in Yamanashi for the 13th India-Japan annual summit on October 28.

The agreement would bring down the cost of capital for Indian entities while accessing the foreign capital market.

Stanford Masters gets all the details from Moneycontrol Deputy Executive Editor Ravi Krishnan about the agreement.

Watch the video for more..
First Published on Oct 30, 2018 05:15 pm

tags #currency swap #currency swap agreement #Editor's Take #India-Japan #India-Japan Currency Swap #video

