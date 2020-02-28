App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Feb 28, 2020 09:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Editor's Take | GDP growth at 4.7% in Q3FY20, decoding the numbers

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra talks to Deputy Editor-in-Chief Gaurav Chaudhary about Q3 GDP data released by the government.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

India's gross domestic product (GDP) grew 4.7 percent in the Q3FY20, according to data released on February 28.

The changes in the aggregate value of goods and services produced in an economy can be measured by the gross value added (GVA) which was estimated to grow at 4.5 percent in 2019-20. These estimates shows that farm sector grew at 3.5 percent compared to 4.3 percent in the previous quarter.

In this episode of Editor's Take, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra talks to Deputy Editor-in-Chief Gaurav Choudhury about Q3 GDP data released by the government.

Close
Watch the video for more. 

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro's Annual plan for Rs 399/- for the first year. Use coupon PRO2020 (Available on Web & Android only).

First Published on Feb 28, 2020 09:22 pm

tags #Economy #economy slowdown #GDP #video

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.