Editor's Take | GDP growth at 4.7% in Q3FY20, decoding the numbers

India's gross domestic product (GDP) grew 4.7 percent in the Q3FY20, according to data released on February 28.

The changes in the aggregate value of goods and services produced in an economy can be measured by the gross value added (GVA) which was estimated to grow at 4.5 percent in 2019-20. These estimates shows that farm sector grew at 3.5 percent compared to 4.3 percent in the previous quarter.

In this episode of Editor's Take, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra talks to Deputy Editor-in-Chief Gaurav Choudhury about Q3 GDP data released by the government.