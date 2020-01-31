App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jan 31, 2020 04:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Economic Survey 2020: Buying gun is easier than opening a restaurant

The Economic Survey said the services sector faces many regulatory hurdles even for routine businesses.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

The Economic Survey for 2019-20, tabled in the Parliament on January 31, has once again brought to light the hurdles faced by entrepreneurs entering the services sector.

According to the Survey, it takes more documents to open a restaurant in Delhi as compared to documents needed for a license to buy a gun.

Entrepreneurs are required to obtain a 'Police Eating House License' from the Delhi Police, apart from the 26 mandatory licences. To get the police license, they need to submit a whopping 45 documents.

Close

In Bengaluru, only after receiving 36 licenses approved, a businessman can open a restaurant. The number of approvals and certification required is higher than that of most other countries such as China and Singapore, where four licenses suffice.

related news

Whereas, a person looking at obtaining a gun license is required to submit just 19 documents. Despite reports of gun violence being on the rise in Delhi-NCR, one can apply for a firearm license by submitting basic documents such as a fitness certificate from a medico, proof of residence, Income Tax slip, etc, all of which are readily available with most people. In fact, the process was simplified further last year, when the Delhi Police launched an online service for applicants.

Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik reportedly claimed that the step was taken to ensure ease of doing business.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.


First Published on Jan 31, 2020 04:48 pm

tags #compulsory licenses #Ease of doing business #economic survey 2020 #Firearms

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.