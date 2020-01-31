Economic Survey 2020: Buying gun is easier than opening a restaurant

The Economic Survey for 2019-20, tabled in the Parliament on January 31, has once again brought to light the hurdles faced by entrepreneurs entering the services sector.

According to the Survey, it takes more documents to open a restaurant in Delhi as compared to documents needed for a license to buy a gun.

Entrepreneurs are required to obtain a 'Police Eating House License' from the Delhi Police, apart from the 26 mandatory licences. To get the police license, they need to submit a whopping 45 documents.

In Bengaluru, only after receiving 36 licenses approved, a businessman can open a restaurant. The number of approvals and certification required is higher than that of most other countries such as China and Singapore, where four licenses suffice.

Whereas, a person looking at obtaining a gun license is required to submit just 19 documents. Despite reports of gun violence being on the rise in Delhi-NCR, one can apply for a firearm license by submitting basic documents such as a fitness certificate from a medico, proof of residence, Income Tax slip, etc, all of which are readily available with most people. In fact, the process was simplified further last year, when the Delhi Police launched an online service for applicants.