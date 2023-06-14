English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

    Disinflation to be ‘slow and protracted’, says RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

    “The cumulative impact of our monetary policy actions over the last one year is still unfolding and yet to materialize fully,” Governor Das said at an event by Central Banking magazine in London, adding that RBI’s price-gains forecast of 5.1% for the current financial year is well above its aim.

    Bloomberg
    June 14, 2023 / 06:52 AM IST
    Disinflation to be ‘slow and protracted’, says RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

    Disinflation to be ‘slow and protracted’, says RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

    India’s disinflation process is “likely to be slow and protracted” and the central bank may meet its 4% target only in the medium term, Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das said Tuesday.

    “The cumulative impact of our monetary policy actions over the last one year is still unfolding and yet to materialize fully,” Governor Das said at an event by Central Banking magazine in London, adding that RBI’s price-gains forecast of 5.1% for the current financial year is well above its aim.

    Last week, India’s rate-setters kept the benchmark repo rate unchanged for a second straight meeting, reiterating the need to align inflation near the mid-point of its 2%-6% range on a durable basis.

    Das said the MPC eschewed from providing any future guidance on the timing and level of the terminal rate as guidance in a rate tightening cycle was “fraught with risks.”

    India’s central bank expects the nation to grow 6.5% in the current fiscal year. The government’s continued thrust on capital expenditure is creating additional capacity and triggering private investment, Das said. Robust domestic demand, especially private consumption and investment, boosted the economy, he added.

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Bloomberg
    Tags: #disinflation #Economy #India #RBI #Reserve Bank of India #Shaktikanta Das
    first published: Jun 14, 2023 06:52 am