DIPP Secretary Ramesh Abhishek gets additional charge of Civil Aviation Ministry

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved assignment of additional charge of the post of secretary, Civil Aviation Ministry, to Abhishek, the order by the Personnel Ministry said.
Ramesh Abhishek, secretary of the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP), was on Thursday given an additional charge of the Civil Aviation Ministry, an official order said.
The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved assignment of additional charge of the post of secretary, Civil Aviation Ministry, to Abhishek, the order by the Personnel Ministry said.
Civil Aviation Secretary Rajiv Nayan Choubey superannuated Thursday.