you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jan 31, 2019 07:18 PM IST | Source: PTI

DIPP Secretary Ramesh Abhishek gets additional charge of Civil Aviation Ministry

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved assignment of additional charge of the post of secretary, Civil Aviation Ministry, to Abhishek, the order by the Personnel Ministry said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Ramesh Abhishek, secretary of the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP), was on Thursday given an additional charge of the Civil Aviation Ministry, an official order said.



Civil Aviation Secretary Rajiv Nayan Choubey superannuated Thursday.

Choubey has been named member of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). He will take over the new job on Friday.
First Published on Jan 31, 2019 07:15 pm

tags #Civil Aviation Ministry #Economy #India #Ramesh Abhishek

