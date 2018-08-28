Cotton output likely to decline by 3-4% this season: CAI

Cotton production is likely to decline by 3-4 per cent this year to about 350 lakh bales following deficit rainfall, decline in acreage and the outbreak of the pink bollworm infestation on crops, according to Cotton Association of India (CAI).

"Major cotton growing states are facing issues including deficit rainfall, shifting away from cotton to other crops resulting in decline in acreage and the outbreak of the pink bollworm infestation. This is likely to affect cotton production by 3-4 percent this year to 350 lakh bales," CAI president Atul Ganatra said.

However, Ganatra said, the next couple of months (September-October) are crucial for the cotton crop, and give an actual picture of production.

In its July estimate, CAI had pegged cotton output for the ongoing season (October-September) at 365 lakh bales. The deficit rainfall in Gujarat has affected sowing in the state, he said.

"In Gujarat, the crops are already affected due to lack of adequate rainfall. The state is already facing 7 percent deficit," he added.

In the country, overall the sowing till August 27 stood at 116 lakh hectares compared to 124.50 lakh hectares in the same period last year, he said.

The overall sowing is likely to reach 120 lakh hectares this season, Ganatra added.

He said, in states like Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Punjab and Karnataka farmers have shifted from cotton to other crops like soybean, which they find more lucrative in the current scenario.

"Cotton has lost area in Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Punjab and Karnataka to lucrative crops like soybean. Farmers are finding soybean more lucrative and the increase in minimum support price to Rs 3,399 per quintal in 2018-19 from Rs 3,050 per quintal in 2017-18, is providing additional incentive," he added.

Further, Ganatra said, in Maharashtra the cotton crop in 7 lakh villages has been found to be infested with the pink bollworm, out of the 21 lakh cotton growing villages.