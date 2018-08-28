App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Aug 28, 2018 07:02 PM IST | Source: PTI

Cotton output likely to decline by 3-4% this season: CAI

However, Ganatra said, the next couple of months (September-October) are crucial for the cotton crop, and give an actual picture of production.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Cotton production is likely to decline by 3-4 per cent this year to about 350 lakh bales following deficit rainfall, decline in acreage and the outbreak of the pink bollworm infestation on crops, according to Cotton Association of India (CAI).

"Major cotton growing states are facing issues including deficit rainfall, shifting away from cotton to other crops resulting in decline in acreage and the outbreak of the pink bollworm infestation. This is likely to affect cotton production by 3-4 percent this year to 350 lakh bales," CAI president Atul Ganatra said.

However, Ganatra said, the next couple of months (September-October) are crucial for the cotton crop, and give an actual picture of production.

In its July estimate, CAI had pegged cotton output for the ongoing season (October-September) at 365 lakh bales. The deficit rainfall in Gujarat has affected sowing in the state, he said.

related news

"In Gujarat, the crops are already affected due to lack of adequate rainfall. The state is already facing 7 percent deficit," he added.

In the country, overall the sowing till August 27 stood at 116 lakh hectares compared to 124.50 lakh hectares in the same period last year, he said.

The overall sowing is likely to reach 120 lakh hectares this season, Ganatra added.

He said, in states like Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Punjab and Karnataka farmers have shifted from cotton to other crops like soybean, which they find more lucrative in the current scenario.

"Cotton has lost area in Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Punjab and Karnataka to lucrative crops like soybean. Farmers are finding soybean more lucrative and the increase in minimum support price to Rs 3,399 per quintal in 2018-19 from Rs 3,050 per quintal in 2017-18, is providing additional incentive," he added.

Further, Ganatra said, in Maharashtra the cotton crop in 7 lakh villages has been found to be infested with the pink bollworm, out of the 21 lakh cotton growing villages.
First Published on Aug 28, 2018 06:56 pm

tags #CAI #Cotton #Economy #India

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.