Click Here For Justice: Use of technology has put India in a commanding position, says Maharashtra AG Birendra Saraf

Dr. Saraf

Speaking of India’s future, Maharashtra’s Advocate General Dr. Birendra Saraf noted that a combination of development-based governance and widespread use of technology has put India in a commanding position on the world stage.

“A vibrant and watchful judiciary, and most importantly, its alert and vigilant citizenry, makes India well-placed to welcome an era of progress and prosperity,” he said, and added that the changes the country has undergone over the last 10 years is something to be proud of.

Encourage investments

Saraf said that scrapping various antiquated laws and replacing them with new statutes is a welcome step that will meet the needs of today’s India.

“After the licence raj, we liberalised the economy. But certain procedural aspects were holding back economic progress. Changes being made in laws to reduce compliances and enhance the ease of doing business will go a long way in promoting investments in India,” the advocate general added.

According to Saraf, the recent Jan Vishwas Act is an example of the government getting over its colonial mindset and trusting citizens to do business without fear of criminal prosecution.

Passed by parliament during the recently-concluded monsoon session, the Jan Vishwas bill seeks to reduce the compliance burden on businesses by amending as many as 42 acts. As many as 113 provisions of the bill pertain to the ease of doing business. It decriminalises many offences, and introduces penalties in place of prison terms. For instance, in the Public Liability Insurance Act, 1991, and the Information Technology Act, 2000, many offences that involve imprisonment will be replaced with monetary penalties.

Also read: Nation’s Pride: How UPI has changed digital payments forever

Click here for justice

Saraf noted that technology has enabled progress by making everything accessible with a click of a button. He said that the judiciary is going through rapid change, and said that “e-filing and e-courts will transform the judiciary. The development of the National Judicial Data Grid is also a game changer.”

In the union budget this year, the government allocated Rs 7,000 crore for phase 3 of the e-courts project, a four-fold jump from Rs 1,670 crore granted for the second phase in 2015.

Launched in 2005, the project was conceptualised to equip the Indian judiciary with information and communication technology by digitising every aspect of litigation.

Speaking of how the e-courts project will benefit the general public, Saraf said, “This will lead to citizens having access to the courts at their fingertips. Despite the limitations of infrastructure and paucity of judges, Indian judiciary is one of the most vigilant, vibrant, and independent judiciaries in the world, which is interpreting and moulding laws as per the changing social order.”

Also read: Per capita income growth, lagging Sensex rally, poised to improve and boost consumption

Vigilant and vocal

According to Saraf, while India is growing at a rapid pace, there are issues which still remain unresolved. In this, a vigilant and vocal citizenry who can move the courts when required provides the necessary checks and balances.

He said that being proud of the country’s achievements while criticising its shortfalls is a positive mindset that will help the nation forge ahead.