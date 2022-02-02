MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

    Change in FDI policy soon to allow LIC IPO : DPIIT Secretary

    DPIIT will soon approach the Cabinet with the draft of the FDI policy that allows disinvestment in state-run insurer Life Insurance Corporation of India.

    Subhayan Chakraborty
    February 02, 2022 / 07:07 PM IST
    File Image of LIC Building.

    File Image of LIC Building.

    The government will approve and notify the necessary changes in India's Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) policy to allow the disinvestment in the state-run insurer Life Insurance Corporation (LIC).

    "Interministerial consultations are in the last phases. Things should happen very soon," Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade Secretary Anurag Jain said. He hinted that the Cabinet would be approached for approval soon.

    This coincided with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman telling Network18 in an interview that the details of the policy would be announced soon, while the money from the IPO would come in FY22 itself.

    On February 1, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management Secretary Tuhin Kanta had stated that the life insurer was likely to file draft IPO papers within two weeks.

    The DPIIT is working with the Department of Financial Services (DFS) and Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM), under the Finance Ministry. Jain said that he expected things to forward smoothly on the issue and all ministerial clearances to be given soon, as the issue had not seen any difference in stance among the ministries.

    Close

    Related stories

    Big numbers involved

    The Reserve Bank of India defines FDI as purchase of a stake in a listed company that’s 10 percent or larger by an individual or entity based abroad, or any foreign investment in an unlisted firm. The clearance for FDI in LIC will not just allow global funds to participate in the IPO but will also open doors for a significant stake purchase after the listing.

    Currently, FDI of up to 74 percent is permitted in most Indian insurers. However, the rules don’t apply to LIC because it is a special entity created and administered by a separate act of parliament, namely the LIC Act.

    As per rules of the Securities and Exchange Board of India, both FPI and FDI are permitted under public offer. However, since the LIC Act has no provision for foreign investments, there is a need to align the proposed LIC IPO with Sebi norms regarding foreign investor participation.

    The much-awaited IPO of the life insurance behemoth is expected to be one of the biggest in the country, with the government aiming to raise close to $12 billion by selling a minority stake to the public.

    The government has revised the disinvestment target for the current fiscal year to Rs 78,000 crore from the Budget estimate of Rs 1.75 lakh crore. With the government already pocketing more than Rs 24,000 crore so far from disinvestment, the proceeds from LIC's IPO are likely to be a little more than Rs 50,000 crore.

    LIC is the largest asset manager in India with Rs 36.7 trillion Assets Under Management (AUM). LIC's AUM on a standalone basis were equal to 18 percent of India's GDP for FY21. It has been providing life insurance services in India for more than 65 years and is the largest life insurer in the country with a market share of 64.1 percent.
    Subhayan Chakraborty has been regularly reporting on international trade, diplomacy and foreign policy, for the past 6 years. He has also extensively covered evolving industry and government issues. He was earlier with Business Standard newspaper.
    Tags: #DFS #DIPAM #disinvestment #DPIIT #FDI policy #insurance #IPO #LIC #SEBI #stake sale
    first published: Feb 2, 2022 07:07 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.