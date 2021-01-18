CEO credibility at all-time low in India, but trust in government mostly intact: Edelman Trust Barometer

The credibility of chief executive officers (CEOs) is at an all-time low in India, according to the 2021 Edelman Trust Barometer.

Globally, 44 percent people in 2021 (4 percent YoY decline) rate CEOs as a credible source of a company, according to the survey. Academic experts are the top source while journalists are at the bottom of the list.

The survey suggests countries like India, Brazil, Indonesia, Argentina, Russia, France and Japan had all-time lows in CEO credibility.

The survey also showed there was a 6 percent increase in the trust index in the government in India between January 2020 to May 2020. However, there was an 8 percent decrease in the trust index between May 2020 to January 2021.

Nearly 79 percent Indians trusted the government in 2021 compared to a global average of 53 percent. There was a 2 percent YoY dip in this figure compared to 2020.

Globally, the trust index on government dipped 8 percent between May 2020 to January 2021. France was the only outlier with a 2 percent increase in the same period. The Trust Index is the average percent trust in NGOs, business, government and media.

Across most countries, businesses were the most trusted institution followed by NGOs, government and media.

India had a Trust Index of 77 in 2021 and topped the list, though it saw a 2 percent year-on-year decline. In 2020, its index was 79 and it was the second on the list. Globally, the trust index stands at 56 in 2021 compared to 54 in 2020.

The Edelman Trust Barometer is an online survey. In developed countries, a nationally-representative online sample closely mirrors the general population. In countries with lower levels of internet penetration, a nationally-representative online sample will be more affluent, educated and urban than the general population.

The survey was conducted in 28 countries across 33,00 plus respondents between October 19 and November 18, 2020.

Pandemic woes

According to the survey, 78 percent of Indians agreed that those with less education, less money and fewer resources are being unfairly burdened with most of the suffering, risk of illness, and need to sacrifice due to the pandemic.

The global figure was 62 percent making India a country that agrees the most about the Coronavirus outbreak increasing inequalities.

Amidst COVID-19, several thousand migrant workers walked back home by foot across India due to the nationwide lockdown imposed from March 25 onwards.

When it comes to the COVID-19 vaccines, 80 percent Indians were willing to vaccinate against the global figure of 64 percent. In India, 51 percent of those surveyed wanted to get vaccinated as soon as possible. This was the highest figure globally.