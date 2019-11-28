App
Last Updated : Nov 28, 2019 08:33 AM IST | Source: PTI

Centre okays construction of 3.31 lakh more houses under PMAY(U)

According to a statement, the approval includes six light houses projects (LHPs) for construction of 6,368 units across six states -- Gujarat (1,144), Jharkhand (1,008), Madhya Pradesh (1,024), Tamil Nadu (1,152), Tripura (1,000) and Uttar Pradesh (1,040).

The Centre approved construction of nearly 3.31 lakh more houses, taking the total number of houses being funded under Pradhan Mantri Aawas Yojana (Urban) to 96.5 lakh.

"The 49th Meeting of the Central Sanctioning and Monitoring Committee (CSMC) under PMAY(U), held today, approved 606 proposals from participating states for the construction of 3,31,075 houses with an overall investment of Rs 15,125 crore, involving central assistance of Rs 5,092 crore," the statement sated.

As on date, the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry has sanctioned more than 96.50 lakh houses under PMAY(U) against the validated demand of 1.12 crore houses, it said.

First Published on Nov 28, 2019 08:22 am

tags #Centre #Economy #Houses #India #PMAY(U)

