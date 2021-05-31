MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Last few days to experience PRO@ just Rs49/- for 1 month. Multiple payment options available. Be a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

Centre gives approval to 4 firms under PLI scheme for bulk drugs

The Department of Pharmaceuticals had launched the PLI scheme for promotion of domestic manufacturing of critical bulk drugs — Key Starting Materials (KSMs)/ Drug Intermediates and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs).

PTI
May 31, 2021 / 09:11 PM IST
Representative image

Representative image

The government has given approval to four waitlisted firms under the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for domestic manufacturing of bulk drugs, an official statement said on Monday. The Department of Pharmaceuticals had launched the PLI scheme for promotion of domestic manufacturing of critical bulk drugs — Key Starting Materials (KSMs)/ Drug Intermediates and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs).

It envisages setting up greenfield plants in four different target segments with a total outlay of Rs 6,940 crore for the period 2020-21 to 2029-30. All the 215 applications received for the 36 products spread across the four target segments were considered and appraised and selected participants duly informed, the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers said.

Union cabinet approves Rs 18,100 crore PLI scheme for battery storage

Now, four waitlisted applicants who are otherwise eligible have been approved against slots vacated by withdrawal by companies which had earlier been granted approvals, the ministry said. The companies which have been given approval are — Solara Active Pharma Science Ltd, Rajasthan Antibiotics Ltd, Dhatri Lab Pvt Ltd and Vital Laboratories Pvt Ltd.

The products for which approval has been given are — 1,1 Cyclohexane Diacetic Acid, Meropenem, Ritonavir and Levofloxacin, the statement said. "With this, a total of 46 applications with committed investment of Rs 5,355.44 crore and expected employment generation of about 11,210 have been approved by the government so far under the PLI Scheme for Bulk Drugs," the ministry said.

Close

Related stories

Setting up of these plants will make the country self-reliant to a large extent in respect of these bulk drugs, it added.
PTI
TAGS: #bulk drugs #Dhatri Lab Pvt Ltd #PLI scheme #Production Linked Incentive Scheme #Rajasthan Antibiotics Ltd #Solara Active Pharma Science Ltd #Vital Laboratories Pvt Ltd
first published: May 31, 2021 09:11 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Why you must not drop your study-abroad plans yet

Future Wise | Why you must not drop your study-abroad plans yet

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.