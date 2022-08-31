CCEA approves states to buy chana at discounted rates for welfare schemes

India’s Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs on August 31 approved sale of Chana to states and union territories at discounted rate for welfare schemes, according to a government statement.

Under the scheme, states can lift 15 lakh tonnes of chana procured under Price Support Scheme and Price Stabilization Fund, at a discount of Rs 8 per kg over issue price of the sourcing state on first-come-first-serve basis. The government will spend Rs 1,200 crore for implementation of this scheme.

The states will have to utilise the chana bought under the scheme for welfare schemes like mid-day meal, public distribution system and integrated child development programmes.

This scheme is a one-time dispensation for a period of 12 months or until the complete disposal of 15 lakh tons of stock of chana, whichever is earlier, the government said.

The CCEA also approved the enhancement of ceiling on quantity of procurement under the so-called Price Support Scheme to 40 percent from existing 25 percent in respect of Tur, Urad and Masur.

The decisions will make available space of warehouses, which may be required in coming rabi season for accommodating fresh stocks procured under Price Support Scheme, the government said.

The production of chana has hit record highs during the last three years. The central government has done record procurement of chana during rabi seasons 2019-20, 2020-21 and 2021-22 under the Price Support Scheme.

“Due to this, 30.55 lakh MT of Chana is available with the Government under PSS & PSF in the coming Rabi season also, the production of Chana is expected to be good. This coupled with increase in Minimum Support Price for Chana during 22-23 will entail additional procurement under Price Support Scheme,” the government said.

Pact with Nepal

The Union Cabinet on August 31 cleared the proposal of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change for signing an memorandum of understanding with the government of Nepal on biodiversity conservation, according to another statement.

The pact was approved with a view to strengthen and enhance the coordination and cooperation in the field of forests, wildlife, environment, biodiversity conservation and climate change, including restoration of corridors and interlinking areas and share knowledge and best practices, between the two countries.

“The MoU would help in promoting cooperation between the parties in the field of forests, wildlife, environment, biodiversity conservation and climate change, including restoration of corridors and interlinking areas and sharing knowledge and best practices,” the government said.