Last Updated : Mar 07, 2019 01:46 PM IST | Source: PTI

CCEA approves Rs 2,790 cr interest subvention on loans to sugar mills

This is in addition to Rs 1,332 crore already approved by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) in June 2018.

PTI
The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs on Thursday approved Rs 2,790 crore interest subvention for extending loans by banks to sugar mills, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said.

This is in addition to Rs 1,332 crore already approved by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) in June 2018.

The interest subvention is for extending loans of Rs 12,900 crore by banks to sugar mills under the scheme for extending financial assistance to sugar mills for enhancement and augmentation of ethanol production capacity, he said.
First Published on Mar 7, 2019 01:40 pm

#Arun Jaitley #CCEA #Economy #loans #sugar mills

