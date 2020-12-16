MARKET NEWS

Cabinet approves spectrum auction; to take place in March

After four years, the government is set to auction telecom spectrum, at a time when receipts from such auctions are much needed when tax and other sources of revenue are hit due to COVID-19.

Arup Roychoudhury
December 16, 2020 / 03:48 PM IST
(Image: Pixabay)

The Union Cabinet, on December 16, approved the auction of 2,251 megahertz of spectrum by the end of FY2020-21, Telecom Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said.

“In total 2,251 mhz will be put for auction. We will be auctioning spectrum in the 700, 800, 900, 1800, 2100, 2300 and 2500 mhz bands,” Prasad said at a media briefing.

“This month itself we will issue notices inviting applications, and the auction will be carried out in March,” Prasad said.

In the Union Budget 2020-21, the government had targeted a revenue of Rs 1.33 lakh crore from telecommunication services, which includes spectrum auction proceeds, licensing fees and other receipts. In 2019-20, the centre received Rs 58,990 crore in telecommunication revenues, versus a budgeted target of Rs 50,520.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates)
Arup Roychoudhury
TAGS: #Cabinet #revenue #spectrum auction #Telecom
first published: Dec 16, 2020 03:48 pm

